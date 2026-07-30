Ishaq Dar, Turkish FM discuss Gaza crisis, reaffirm support for Palestine

Summary Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and Turkish FM Hakan Fidan discussed developments in Palestine, condemned Israeli actions in Gaza and the West Bank, and backed coordinated diplomatic efforts.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss recent regional and international developments, with particular focus on the situation in Palestine.
During the conversation, the two foreign ministers expressed deep concern over the continued Israeli military operations in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank, repeated violations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, and the worsening humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territories.
DPM Ishaq Dar, Jordan's FM discuss Gaza, condemn Israeli actions
Both leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and stressed the need for continued diplomatic engagement to address the ongoing crisis.
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke with the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, H.E. Hakan Fidan.— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) July 30, 2026
The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on recent regional and international developments, with particular focus on the grave situation… pic.twitter.com/D3wueTguIY
The two ministers also discussed Jordan's proposal to convene a meeting of Arab and Islamic countries to coordinate diplomatic efforts in support of the Palestinian people and exchanged views on enhancing cooperation on the issue.