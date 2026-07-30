Ishaq Dar, Turkish FM discuss Gaza crisis, reaffirm support for Palestine

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss recent regional and international developments, with particular focus on the situation in Palestine.

During the conversation, the two foreign ministers expressed deep concern over the continued Israeli military operations in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank, repeated violations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, and the worsening humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territories.

DPM Ishaq Dar, Jordan's FM discuss Gaza, condemn Israeli actions



Both leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and stressed the need for continued diplomatic engagement to address the ongoing crisis.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke with the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, H.E. Hakan Fidan.



The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on recent regional and international developments, with particular focus on the grave situation… pic.twitter.com/D3wueTguIY — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) July 30, 2026

The two ministers also discussed Jordan's proposal to convene a meeting of Arab and Islamic countries to coordinate diplomatic efforts in support of the Palestinian people and exchanged views on enhancing cooperation on the issue.