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PDMA warns of flash, urban flooding as fourth monsoon spell continues

PDMA warns of flash, urban flooding as fourth monsoon spell continues
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Summary PDMA said flood conditions have eased in most Punjab rivers but warned of flash floods, urban flooding and landslides as the fourth spell of monsoon rains continues until August 5.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said flood conditions have largely returned to normal in most rivers across the province, but warned that flash flooding, urban flooding and landslides remain possible as the fourth spell of monsoon rains continues until August 5.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, water flow has returned to normal at all barrages on the Chenab River, all headworks on the Ravi River, and in the Jhelum and Sutlej rivers. On the Indus River, only Kalabagh remains at a low flood level, where inflow was recorded at 331,000 cusecs and outflow at 323,000 cusecs. Water flow at Tarbela, Chashma and Taunsa also remains normal, while conditions in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan have stabilized.

The authority said low-level flooding persists in Nullah Aik and Nullah Bain, while Nullah Palkhu in Wazirabad is experiencing a medium-level flood.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said the fourth spell of monsoon rains is expected to continue until August 5, which could increase water flows in eastern rivers and connected streams due to rainfall in upper catchment areas. He also warned of possible flash flooding in seasonal streams.

He said urban flooding may occur in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Multan, while landslides remain a risk in Murree, Galliyat and other hilly areas.

The PDMA chief urged residents living near rivers and in low-lying areas to move to safer locations, adding that the Punjab government has established flood relief camps in vulnerable areas where essential facilities and medicines will be provided.

He also advised the public to take precautionary measures in view of the weather conditions, avoid unnecessary travel and recreational activities near rivers, canals and streams, and ensure children are kept away from rivers and rain-fed waterways.

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