PM Shehbaz briefed on enhanced services for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday briefed the prime minister on enhancing services at Pakistani embassies for overseas Pakistanis, digitizing the document attestation process, simplifying the complaints mechanism, and introducing digital systems for carrying out various tasks and payments in Pakistan from abroad.

During the meeting chaired by the prime minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan’s ambassadors posted in various countries, the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Ministry of Information Technology, and other senior officials briefed him on the progress made.

The prime minister said that overseas Pakistanis were the valuable assets, and providing them with every possible facility was the government’s highest priority.

The briefing informed the prime minister that, for the convenience of overseas Pakistanis, a QR code had already been introduced to simplify the processes of Power of Attorney, property purchase and sale, and document attestation.

The prime minister welcomed the digitization of the complaints registration system through the QR code and directed that it should be displayed prominently at Pakistani embassies to improve public access.

A dedicated awareness campaign should be launched for overseas Pakistanis so that more people can register their complaints through this digital system, he added.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review progress on revamping consular services by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Islamabad, 30 July 2026. pic.twitter.com/It2lh9Meoh — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) July 30, 2026

The meeting was also informed that an evening shift had recently been introduced at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Islamabad to facilitate citizens. Document attestation services have also been made available at the Asaan Khidmat Centre in Islamabad.

In addition to introducing courier-based document attestation, the system has been integrated with the databases of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), NADRA, and the National Police Bureau, making the attestation process faster and more efficient, the meeting was informed.

It was further informed that, under the Apostille system, the attestation process has been converted into a one-step procedure.

“In the next phase, work is progressing rapidly to fully digitize the entire system. In collaboration with the National Information Technology Board (NITB), a mobile application is being developed through which documents such as

birth certificates, death certificates, marriage registration certificates, family registration certificates and other similar documents will also be able to be verified digitally,” the meeting was told.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State Aun Chaudhry,

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, and senior officials from the relevant ministries and departments.