Ishaq Dar reviews reforms to modernise Pakistan's consular services

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to review measures aimed at making Pakistan's consular services more efficient, transparent and citizen-friendly.

During the meeting, officials briefed the deputy prime minister on ongoing initiatives to improve public service delivery. They informed him that a phased plan is being prepared to digitise consular services, while work is also underway to introduce morning and evening shifts to provide greater convenience for citizens.

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Ishaq Dar directed officials to further strengthen, modernise and improve the transparency of consular services to ensure people receive timely, accessible and high-quality assistance.

He said improving public service delivery remains one of the government's key priorities and instructed the ministry to take all necessary steps to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the consular system.