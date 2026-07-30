Karachi police arrest man who faked his own death after murdering innocent citizen

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Police have arrested the alleged mastermind behind a shocking plot in which a man allegedly faked his own death by murdering an innocent citizen and abandoning the victim's body in a car in Karachi's Surjani Town.

According to SSP West Tariq Ilahi Mastoi, the suspect, identified as Zeeshan, allegedly orchestrated the scheme to escape mounting debts and mislead creditors into believing he had died.

Police said the mystery surrounding the body found inside a vehicle was solved through the use of modern forensic techniques, biometric verification and technical evidence, which helped establish the victim's true identity.

The SSP said the prime suspect had altered his appearance in an attempt to evade arrest. However, investigators tracked him down through a combination of technical analysis and human intelligence, leading to his arrest along with an alleged accomplice.

Police said both suspects are currently being interrogated, adding that further details of the investigation will be disclosed as the inquiry progresses.

The allegations against the suspects are based on the police's account, and the matter remains under investigation.