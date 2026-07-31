Pakistan needs new administrative units to fix governance, says Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has endorsed Dunya Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood's proposal for creating new administrative units, saying Pakistan's decades-old governance system requires structural reforms to bring decision-making closer to the people.

Speaking at the Economic Summit 2026 in Islamabad, Naqvi said the country's existing administrative model had failed to address public needs effectively despite repeated efforts by successive governments. He argued that meaningful reforms would require broad political consensus rather than isolated policy measures.

Addressing business leaders, policymakers and industry representatives, Naqvi said many of the issues highlighted during the summit pointed to weaknesses in Pakistan's governance structure rather than a lack of economic potential.

SYSTEM RESET

Naqvi said Pakistan has continued with the same governance model for more than seven decades, warning that if the existing system remained unchanged, the same challenges would still be discussed 10 years from now.

"I support democracy and believe in democratic governance," he said, adding that democracies around the world operate under different models and Pakistan should also be willing to reform its own system.

He said Pakistan's problems could not be blamed solely on external factors, adding that everyone, including political leaders, businesses and civil society, shared responsibility for improving the country's governance.

Referring to Mian Amer Mahmood's presentation, Naqvi said powers should be devolved to the grassroots level, whether through new provinces, administrative units or another model.

He argued that citizens should have access to government services and justice close to where they live rather than travelling long distances for basic administrative or judicial matters.

Naqvi said creating smaller administrative units would enable stronger local leadership to emerge and improve accountability, service delivery and governance.

He also called on political parties to engage in serious dialogue on constitutional and administrative reforms, saying the issue should rise above political differences.

ROLE OF BUSINESS COMMUNITY

The interior minister urged the business community to play a more active role in advocating structural reforms rather than limiting its engagement to election financing.

He said business leaders understand the country's economic challenges and should collectively press for reforms that improve governance, administrative efficiency and investment conditions.

Naqvi also argued that successful entrepreneurs should be encouraged to contribute to public leadership instead of being viewed with suspicion, saying the country's progress depended on harnessing the capabilities of its business community.

NATIONAL DIALOGUE

Highlighting Pakistan's fiscal challenges, Naqvi said every federal budget begins with a deficit and discussions on new borrowing, a pattern he said reflected deeper structural weaknesses rather than temporary financial pressures.

He maintained that even the hardest-working governments would remain engaged in "firefighting" unless the underlying governance model was reformed.

Naqvi said countries such as India had reorganised their administrative structures over time to meet changing governance needs, while Pakistan had largely retained the same provincial framework since independence.

He called for a national dialogue involving Parliament, political parties, universities, the media, legal experts and civil society on the future of Pakistan's administrative structure. He said the debate should examine both the advantages and potential drawbacks of creating new administrative units before any decision is taken.

Concluding his address, Naqvi said he would support the business community, legal fraternity and other stakeholders in any effort aimed at improving governance and strengthening Pakistan's administrative system. He also welcomed proposals presented by representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan on law and order, saying he was prepared to work with them on practical solutions.