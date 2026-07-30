Bilawal calls for transparent phase-II elections in AJK during Muzaffarabad rally

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said he wants to transform Kashmir into "a paradise," establish peace and justice in the region, and ensure that the people of Kashmir receive all of their legitimate rights.

Addressing an election rally in Muzaffarabad, Bilawal said that the future of Kashmir should be decided solely by the Kashmiri people.

He stressed that the principle of popular sovereignty requires that the candidate receiving the public's vote should emerge victorious, adding that elections must be decided by the ballot, not the bullet, and that electoral fraud should never be concealed.

He announced that a constitutional convention would be convened after the elections and called for effective representation of Kashmiri refugees in the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Bilawal also pledged to seek observer status for Kashmir in Pakistan's National Finance Commission (NFC) and said his party would take steps to address the issues facing Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan.

The PPP chairman said that, alongside property rights, people must also be guaranteed the right to employment.

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Referring to the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, he said it contributes to Pakistan's energy needs but argued that Kashmir's own development has been neglected.

He called for improved transport infrastructure, job creation, better healthcare facilities, restoration of internet services, road construction, expanded educational institutions, and greater business opportunities in Muzaffarabad.

Bilawal noted that the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly had already passed a resolution to establish a Truth Commission and appealed to protesters to end their demonstrations and accept the commission's mandate.

Expressing concerns over the Mirpur election, Bilawal said his party had submitted evidence of alleged irregularities but regretted that the Election Commission had nonetheless issued the official notification.

He demanded that all election-related complaints be heard publicly before August 2 and called for all election records to be made public if no rigging had taken place.

He further said the Election Commission must restore its credibility and urged state institutions to decide whether the national interest or the interests of any political party should take precedence.