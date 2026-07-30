Pakistan, Belarus explore stronger defence partnership during top military meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Belarus have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral defence cooperation after a high-level military meeting between the two countries in Islamabad on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a senior defence delegation from the Republic of Belarus, led by Major General Muraveiko Pavel Nikolayevich, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and First Deputy Defence Minister, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, at Air Headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a wide range of issues, including matters of mutual interest, the regional security environment, defence cooperation and opportunities to further strengthen military collaboration between the two countries.

#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 30 July 2026



A high-level defence delegation of the Republic of Belarus, led by Major General Muraveiko Pavel Nikolayevich, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and First Deputy Defence Minister, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu,… pic.twitter.com/D4tis0SoiT — Pakistan Armed Forces News (@PakistanFauj) July 30, 2026

The Chief of the Air Staff reaffirmed the Pakistan Air Force's commitment to enhancing bilateral defence relations with Belarus. He underscored the importance of broadening cooperation through joint military training, bilateral exercises, technological collaboration and defence industrial partnerships aimed at strengthening the capabilities of both countries.

The Belarusian military delegation acknowledged the Pakistan Air Force's achievements in recent years, praising its operational preparedness, technological advancement and initiatives aimed at greater self-reliance. The visiting dignitary also expressed Belarus' interest in expanding defence engagement and pursuing deeper cooperation across multiple areas of mutual interest.

The discussions reflected the growing defence relationship between Pakistan and Belarus, with both sides highlighting the importance of closer military coordination and continued institutional engagement.

According to ISPR, the meeting underscored the shared commitment of Islamabad and Minsk to strengthening defence cooperation while advancing collaboration in key areas, including training, technology and defence industry partnerships. The interaction also reinforced the two countries' intention to maintain close dialogue on regional security and future avenues of military cooperation.