Murtaza Wahab urged to intervene as Sindh Solid Waste sacks 29 daily-wage workers

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The dismissal of 29 daily-wage employees by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has triggered concern over the treatment of some of the organisation's most financially vulnerable workers, with the affected employees alleging that the decision was driven by bias rather than merit.

Daily-wage workers are often among the most economically vulnerable employees in any organisation. Unlike permanent staff, they generally have little job security, limited employment benefits and depend on their daily income to support their families. Even a short break in employment can make it difficult to pay rent, buy food, educate children and meet essential household expenses. Despite these challenges, they continue to perform key responsibilities that help keep public institutions running.

According to an official order issued by the SSWMB on 27 July 2026, the services of 29 daily-wage employees have been terminated. The order states that they will stop performing their duties after office hours on 31 July 2026.

The notification says the decision was made following the recommendations of a committee formed to verify records and assess daily-wage staff, with approval from the competent authority. However, the affected employees have challenged the decision, alleging that the dismissals were not based on performance but on their association with the administration of former Managing Director Tariq Ali Nizamani, who left office on 6 July 2026 after a notification issued by the Chief Secretary of Sindh.

According to the workers, many of those removed had carried out their responsibilities diligently and had never received adverse performance reports. They maintain that their commitment and service were recognised within the organisation and question why employees with satisfactory records were selected for dismissal.

The terminations have also prompted wider concerns about transparency in public-sector employment decisions. Labour rights advocates have consistently argued that such decisions should be based on objective criteria, documented performance and equal treatment rather than perceived links with previous administrations. They say transparent procedures are essential to maintaining institutional credibility and employee confidence.

The affected workers have appealed to SSWMB Chairman Barrister Murtaza Wahab to review the committee's findings and the circumstances surrounding the dismissals. They have requested an impartial examination of the matter and asked that any employee found to have been removed without fair and objective justification be provided appropriate relief.

The issue is expected to attract the attention of labour rights groups and civil society organisations, as it raises broader questions about fairness, due process and the protection of vulnerable workers in public institutions.