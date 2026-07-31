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DPM Ishaq Dar, Saudi FM discuss regional developments

DPM Ishaq Dar, Saudi FM discuss regional developments
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Summary The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday spoke with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments. They also discussed the recent developments in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb.

Both sides welcomed Jordan’s proposal to convene a meeting of Arab and Islamic countries to discuss the grave situation in Palestine, particularly East Jerusalem. They agreed to remain in close contact.

Pakistan is making all-out efforts to bring the United States and Iran back to the negotiating table under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last month, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, FO spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan was concerned over the fragile security situation in the Middle East despite a relative calm in recent days, which had raised hopes for a lasting ceasefire and the resumption of dialogue.
 

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Iran-US-Israel war Saudi Arabia Pakistan

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