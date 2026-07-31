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Pensions, benefits basic right of retired employees, FCCP rules

Pensions, benefits basic right of retired employees, FCCP rules
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Summary The court has issued a nine-page decision written by Justice Arshad Hussain

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan (FCCP) has ruled that pensions and benefits are a fundamental right of retired employees.

The court has issued a nine-page decision written by Justice Arshad Hussain.

The court ruled in its decision that pensions and pensionary benefits are a legitimate fundamental legal right of retired employees, and pensions and benefits cannot be withheld without the order of a competent court.

The decision stated that unnecessary delay in the payment of pensions and benefits is a violation of the law. The Supreme Court has given several decisions against delay in pensions and benefits.

The FCCP ruled that delaying pensions and benefits would be considered contempt of court.

The court said that if an appeal or review is not filed in a timely manner against a court order, it is considered final. A review filed late cannot be challenged later through a constitutional petition. Legal proceedings must eventually come to an end.

The FCCP also ordered the private bank to implement its decision to reinstate the fired driver with benefits.

The court said in its ruling that it is painful that the Labour Court's decision has not been implemented even after 17 years, even though the Labour Court had ordered the reinstatement of daily wages driver Muhammad Akram with all previous benefits.
 

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Federal Constitutional Court Pakistan

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