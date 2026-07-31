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CM Afridi pledges all-out efforts to rout terrorism

CM Afridi pledges all-out efforts to rout terrorism
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Summary Says sacrifices of police will never be allowed to go in vain

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi reiterated his commitment to utilising all available resources for the elimination of terrorism and establishment of peace in the province.

The CM was speaking at a meeting on law and order held at the Chief Minister’s House here on Thursday.

He said a coordinated and effective strategy for sustainable peace is being implemented in the province, and the efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Force and the Counter-Terrorism Department against unrest are commendable.

Sohail Afridi said that the cowardly actions of miscreants cannot demoralise the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, and the sacrifices of the police are eternal.

He said that the great sacrifices of the police force against terrorism will never be allowed to go in vain, and the government stands by the police.

The CM said, “Our morale is high, we will continue the struggle for the elimination of terrorism and lasting peace with full force, the current fiscal year will prove to be a year of peace, development and prosperity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”
The meeting was attended by the provincial information minister, special assistant for interior, chief secretary, inspector general of police and other relevant officials.

The meeting reviewed the overall situation of the province, especially the law and order situation in the southern districts, in detail.
The authorities briefed concerned the CM on various issues, while the CM issued necessary instructions.
 

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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Terrorism

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