Quetta coal mine gas explosion leaves 34 labourers dead

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Thirty-four miners died when a coal mine collapsed after a gas explosion in the suburbs of the city here on Thursday.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), several miners were trapped due to the explosion in the coal mine in Sorange area of Quetta, and the search is ongoing.

Thirty-four bodies have so far been retrieved from the mine. As many as 42 workers were working at the time of the explosion. The fate of the remaining miners is unknown. Rescue efforts are under way to rescue the other trapped labourers.

Minister for Mines and Minerals Shoaib Noshirwani has said rescue teams are continuing operations despite extremely difficult conditions, and all available resources are being utilised to reach out to other workers trapped in the affected mine.

He said he shares the grief of the families of the miners who died in the tragic incident. The families of the deceased workers will be paid Rs500,000 each and the injured will be paid Rs300,000 each. All aspects of the accident will be investigated.

Earlier, the owner of the coalmine had told the media that the explosion in the mine was caused by methane gas.

There were 42 workers at the time of the explosion. All the workers trapped in the mine belong to the Shangla area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

CHIEF MINISTER MIR SARFRAZ BUGTI ORDERS INQUIRY

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has sought an immediate report from the Mines and Minerals Department on the tragic coal mine explosion in Sorange.

The CM said a transparent inquiry into the accident should be conducted to determine the causes and those responsible. If negligence is proven at any level, legal action will be taken against those responsible.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti directed the Mines and Minerals Department to ensure strict implementation of safety regulations in all coal mines.



