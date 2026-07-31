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President Zardari approves Nishan-i-Imtiaz for CNSC Gen Aamer Raza

President Zardari approves Nishan-i-Imtiaz for CNSC Gen Aamer Raza
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Summary President Zardari approved the conferment of Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on CNSC Commander General Syed Aamer Raza, who has previously received Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-i-Basalat.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday granted approval for the conferment of the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon General Syed Aamer Raza, Commander National Strategic Command.

In a post on the social media platform X, the President’s Secretariat said: “The president has approved conferring Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on Gen Syed Aamer Raza, the commander of the National Strategic Command.”

General Aamer Raza has previously been awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Basalat.

On July 24, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the promotion of Chief of the General Staff of the Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Aamer Raza to the rank of Four-Star General.

Along with the promotion, the prime minister also announced his appointment as the Commander National Strategic Command.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his felicitations to General Aamer Raza on his promotion and appointment.

He also wished him the best for undertaking this important responsibility.

The position of Commander National Strategic Command was introduced following the passage of the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy (Amendment) Bills 2025. Under the same legislation, Field Marshal Asim Munir was appointed as the Chief of Defence Forces.

The new command structure was created after the role of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) was discontinued. General Shamshad Mirza was the final officer to serve as CJCSC before the position was abolished.

According to the amended law, the prime minister has the authority to appoint the Commander National Strategic Command from among serving Pakistan Army generals. The appointment is made for a three-year tenure on the recommendation of the Chief of Army Staff, who also holds the position of Chief of Defence Forces.

Previously, Raza served as the Corps Commander Lahore and Chairman Heavy Industries Taxila.
 

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