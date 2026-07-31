Ten climbers missing after avalanche strikes Broad Peak, rescue efforts underway

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Search and rescue operations are underway in the Karakoram Range after an avalanche struck a team of climbers on Broad Peak (8,047m) around midday on Thursday, leaving all ten expedition members out of contact, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said.

The Alpine Club identified the missing climbers as Nirmal Purja “Nims Dai” of Nepal, who led the expedition, along with fellow Nepali climbers Pur Bahadur Gurung “Yukta,” Kili Pemba Sherpa “Kilu,” Nima Sherpa and Nawang Thindu Sherpa. Also missing are Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi of Hunza, Omani mountaineer Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy, American climber Mallory Geis, Chinese climber Wang Zhong, and Nepali climber Gyalu Sherpa.

In an initial statement, the ACP said it had received “deeply concerning reports” of the avalanche and that the entire team had been out of communication since the incident struck.

ACP President Major General Irfan Arshad (Retd), along with the Club’s senior leadership, remained in constant contact with government authorities and relevant agencies to facilitate an immediate search and rescue operation, the statement said, adding that helicopter support and all available rescue resources were being mobilised at the earliest opportunity, subject to weather and operational conditions.

On Friday morning, the ACP said two rescue helicopters, carrying rescue personnel and specialised equipment, had been dispatched to reinforce the search operation, supporting ground efforts in the challenging high-altitude environment of the Karakoram.

Karrar Haidri, Senior Vice President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, told APP that the Club was leaving no stone unturned to reach the stranded climbers. “We are in close coordination with all concerned authorities to ensure that every possible resource is mobilised for this operation. Our prayers are with the climbers and their families at this difficult time,” he said.

The Club said it was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with all concerned stakeholders, and remained hopeful for the safe recovery of the missing climbers, adding that it would continue to share verified updates as the situation develops.

Broad Peak, the world’s 12th-highest mountain, lies in the Karakoram Range close to K2 on the Pakistan-China border.

The peak, known locally as Falchan Kangri, is generally considered among the less technical of the world’s 8,000-metre summits, though the range remains notoriously exposed to avalanche risk and difficult to access for rescue teams.

The ACP has prayed for the safety and successful rescue of all the climbers and expressed solidarity with their families and the wider international mountaineering community during what it called “this difficult time.” Further updates are expected as the search and rescue operation continues.