Heavy rains flood Rawalpindi, Islamabad as rain emergency declared

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Heavy rainfall lashed Rawalpindi and Islamabad from early morning, inundating low-lying areas and causing water levels in Nullah Lai and seasonal streams to rise, prompting authorities to declare a rain emergency across the twin cities.

The district administration placed WASA and other relevant departments on high alert as continuous monitoring of drainage channels and flood-prone areas continued.

According to the Flood Control Room, an average of 54.51 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in the Nullah Lai basin. The highest rainfall of 103 millimetres was recorded at Kutchery Chaklala, followed by Shamsabad with 71mm, Saidpur Village 67mm, PMD H-8 63mm, Pirwadhai 60mm, New Katarian 58mm, Golra 51mm and Bokra 41mm.

Water levels in Nullah Lai reached 10 feet at Katarian and 9 feet at Gawalmandi, after which a pre-alert was issued for Gawalmandi. Authorities said a pre-alert would also be issued at Katarian if the water level reached 11.4 feet, while continuous monitoring of Nullah Lai and other rain drains remained underway.

Heavy rain left three to four feet of water standing in several low-lying localities, including Sadiqabad, Dhoke Khabba, Dhoke Elahi Bakhsh, Arya Mohalla, Nadeem Colony, Pirwadhai, Fauji Colony, Dhoke Hassu and Peoples Colony, with floodwater also entering several homes.

Waterlogging also disrupted traffic on major roads, including Committee Chowk, Kutchery Chowk, Rahimabad Underpass, Murree Road, Mall Road, Peshawar Road and Saddar.

In Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu area, heavy rainwater entered several houses, causing hardship for residents. Flooded streets and roads disrupted daily life, while household belongings were also damaged. Residents said the area faces similar problems after every spell of rain and complained that no permanent solution has yet been implemented. They added that they were removing water from their homes on their own, while relief operations by the district administration and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had yet to begin.

Meanwhile, a child was swept into a drain during the rain in Friends Colony on Misryal Road in Rawalpindi. Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene and launched a search operation. According to rescue officials, eyewitnesses said the child fell into the drain while playing.

WASA Managing Director Azizullah Khan said staff and heavy machinery had been deployed at Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk Underpass, Murree Road, Sadiqabad and other vulnerable locations, while field officers were personally supervising drainage operations to minimise inconvenience to the public.

WASA urged citizens not to throw garbage into drains or open manhole covers and advised them to immediately contact the WASA helpline in case of any emergency.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rainfall in the twin cities, with relevant authorities directed to remain on alert in view of the expected weather conditions.