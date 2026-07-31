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Lahore ranked among world's safest major cities

Lahore ranked among world's safest major cities
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Summary Lahore has been ranked among the world’s safest major cities in the Numbeo Crime and Safety Index 2026, with a lower crime index and improved safety score over last year.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore has been ranked among the world’s safest major cities in the Numbeo Crime and Safety Index 2026, recording the lowest crime index among several leading cities included in the latest global rankings.

According to the report, Lahore outperformed major cities including Karachi, New Delhi, Paris, London, Washington, New York and Mexico City in the safety index.

The report showed that Lahore’s crime index declined from 36.8 in mid-2025 to 36.2 in mid-2026. During the same period, the city’s safety index improved from 63.2 to 63.8, reflecting a positive trend in overall public safety.

DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran said the continued decline in the crime index and improvement in the safety index demonstrate the effectiveness of Lahore Police’s security strategy and ongoing efforts to enhance public safety across the city.

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