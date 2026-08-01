No talks with terrorists as state intensifies nationwide operations, says DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistani military on Friday said deliberate efforts were being made to create the impression that the security situation in Balochistan was deteriorating, while highlighting what it described as intensified nationwide counterterrorism operations under the ongoing Azm-e-Istehkam campaign.

The remarks came during a detailed press briefing by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, who also shared updated figures on military operations, terrorism incidents and casualties recorded so far in 2026. He reiterated that the state would not negotiate with terrorists and vowed an uncompromising response against militancy.

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Presenting an overview of the country's security situation, Lt Gen Chaudhry said security forces had carried out 40,348 intelligence-based operations this year. The figure includes actions conducted by the armed forces, police, civil armed forces and intelligence agencies.

According to the military spokesperson, more than 31,000 of these operations were conducted in Balochistan, including 31,080 operations, while 7,177 were carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Operations in other parts of the country totalled 2,091.

He said security forces were now conducting nearly 200 intelligence-based operations every day, averaging around 194 daily, describing the pace as evidence of an uninterrupted nationwide campaign against terrorism.

The ISPR chief said 2,084 confirmed terrorists had been killed during these operations, averaging around 10 militant deaths every day. He described it as the highest daily ratio recorded so far and said the operational trend reflected growing effectiveness in counterterrorism efforts.

Providing broader context, he noted that 2,597 terrorists were killed during 2025. With five months still remaining in 2026, he said the ongoing campaign continued to demonstrate progress in the military's kinetic operations against militant groups.

TERRORISM INCIDENTS

Lt Gen Chaudhry said Pakistan had recorded 3,145 terrorism incidents so far this year. Of these, 1,971 incidents occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,148 in Balochistan and 26 in other parts of the country.

He added that 28 suicide attacks had taken place during 2026. According to the military spokesperson, the majority of these attacks involved Afghan nationals, including those linked to recent incidents in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Karachi. He also alleged that individuals associated with Afghan security forces had been involved in several suicide attacks.

The DG ISPR said 819 Pakistanis had embraced martyrdom in terrorism-related incidents during the ongoing year, averaging around four every day. The casualties included 303 army personnel, 194 members of police and other law enforcement agencies, and 322 civilians.

Comparing recent years, he said the number of security personnel and civilians martyred had previously exceeded the number of terrorists killed, but the trend began changing in 2024. According to him, security forces eliminated at least two terrorists for every martyr in 2025, while the ratio had increased to approximately 2.5 terrorists for every martyr in 2026.

BALOCHISTAN CLAIMS

Addressing the situation in Balochistan, Lt Gen Chaudhry said negative propaganda was being deliberately spread to portray the province as increasingly unstable.

He said Pakistan's Constitution and laws applied equally to every citizen and stressed that loyalty to the state was the responsibility of all Pakistanis. "Pakistan is our ultimate identity," he said.

The military spokesperson said certain influential elites and tribal Sardars did not want children from poor families to progress through education, adding that the armed forces would speak directly to the people of Balochistan rather than to those he accused of protecting vested interests.

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He further alleged that some elements opposed development projects in the province and targeted labourers to obstruct progress. Referring to provincial development funds, he claimed certain tribal leaders sought a share in public resources and threatened violence if their demands were not met.

Lt Gen Chaudhry also accused some Sardars of treating the Levies Force as a personal tribal force and alleged that smuggling of narcotics and diesel continued under the guise of business activities.

The DG ISPR further alleged that the Afghan Taliban regime was supporting terrorist groups operating against Pakistan and questioned what common interests existed between Afghanistan, India and the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Reaffirming the state's policy, Lt Gen Chaudhry said there was no room for negotiations with terrorists. He said militants had only two options: surrender their weapons or face decisive action, adding that terrorists had realised there would be no leniency in the state's response.

Commenting on political discourse, the military spokesperson said some groups frequently spoke about rights but should also recognise their responsibilities. Referring to Article 5 of the Constitution, he said loyalty to the state was a constitutional obligation and described a "hard state" as one in which all affairs were governed strictly according to the Constitution and the law.