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CM Sarfraz Bugti vows terrorism will be defeated in Balochistan

CM Sarfraz Bugti vows terrorism will be defeated in Balochistan
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Summary Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti vowed to eliminate terrorism, urging national unity while offering rehabilitation to militants abandoning violence.

QUETTA (Web Desk) – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has reaffirmed the government's resolve to eradicate terrorism, declaring that peace will ultimately prevail across the province.

Addressing the passing-out parade of the 20th Basic Training Course of the Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) in Quetta, Bugti said the state would continue operations against terrorists with full force and would not allow any ideology to be imposed through violence.

He said state institutions would never surrender to terrorism and stressed that misguided individuals still had an opportunity to renounce violence and return to the national mainstream.

Also read: No talks with terrorists as state intensifies nationwide operations, says DG ISPR

The chief minister said the provincial government had prepared a comprehensive rehabilitation programme offering education, healthcare and employment opportunities to those who abandon militancy.

Bugti also warned that a coordinated campaign was under way to mislead young people against the country, stressing that Pakistan needed national unity rather than political division.

He said political differences should not be linked to the fight against terrorism and urged people to avoid spreading hatred against state institutions and security forces. He added that the people of Balochistan stand with the State of Pakistan.

A total of 280 personnel, including three female constables, successfully completed the training course. The ceremony was attended by Inspector General of Police Balochistan Muhammad Tahir, senior police officials, training staff and other dignitaries. 

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CM Balochistan Balochistan Pakistan Pakistan Politics Terrorism

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