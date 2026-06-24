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Qatari emir congratulates PM Shehbaz on Pakistan's diplomatic breakthrough in US-Iran talks

Qatari emir congratulates PM Shehbaz on Pakistan's diplomatic breakthrough in US-Iran talks
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Summary Praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, the Qatari leader expressed full support for Pakistan’s peace initiatives

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during which the two leaders held detailed discussions on the regional situation and bilateral relations.

According to sources, the Emir of Qatar congratulated the prime minister on Pakistan’s successful diplomatic efforts, which led to the signing of the historic Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran.

Praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, the Qatari leader expressed full support for Pakistan’s peace initiatives.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Emir of Qatar for his cooperation and stated that the achievement was made possible through the tireless efforts of Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir and the constructive role played by brotherly countries, including Qatar.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the first round of technical-level negotiations held in Switzerland and emphasized the importance of safeguarding the negotiation process from any form of disruption.

Also Read: World recognises Pakistan's constructive role in US-Iran agreement: FO

During the conversation, the Qatari emir also expressed sorrow over the death of a Pakistani national in a fire incident at a gas facility in Qatar.

The prime minister thanked the Qatari leadership for hosting and supporting the Pakistani community residing in Qatar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended an invitation to the Emir of Qatar to visit Pakistan.

Sheikh Tamim expressed his desire to visit Pakistan later this year.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact and continue consultations in the future.

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Iran-US-Israel war Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan

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