Over 51,000 applicants for Hajj 2027 within first two days of registration

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has said the online registration campaign for Hajj 2027 has received an overwhelming response, with the number of registered applicants surpassing 51,000 within the first two days.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, around 46,000 people completed their registration through the online portal, while another 5,000 used the Pak Hajj mobile application to register from home.

Figures show that 41,000 applicants opted for the government Hajj scheme, while 10,000 chose the private scheme. Among the registered pilgrims, 24,000 are from Punjab, 16,000 from Sindh, 7,000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 3,000 from Islamabad.

The spokesperson said 800 applicants registered from Balochistan, 260 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 77 from Gilgit-Baltistan. Of the total registrations, 30,000 are men and 21,000 are women, with the highest participation recorded among people aged between 30 and 48 years.

The ministry said the Hajj operation is being transformed into a fully paperless and end-to-end digital system with the support of the National Information Technology Board, aimed at providing pilgrims with easier, more transparent and modern services.

The spokesperson added that the mandatory registration campaign for Hajj 2027 will continue without interruption, while details regarding Hajj expenses, packages and other arrangements will be announced in the next phase.

The ministry has advised intending pilgrims to complete their registration within the stipulated period to avoid any inconvenience in the upcoming stages.