Bilawal says some ministers creating problems for PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that some federal ministers are creating difficulties for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instead of supporting him, adding that such conduct may reflect their political style.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Bilawal said that all political parties in Pakistan should unite to tackle the current challenges facing the country. He questioned the intentions of certain ministers and asked how a minister who claims Rawalakot residents are not Kashmiris could still remain part of the cabinet.

He said the defence minister was unwilling to apologise for his remarks, adding that all political parties, including the government, had tried to find a political solution to issues related to Azad Kashmir.

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Bilawal said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is committed to steering the country out of its challenges and stressed that dialogue and negotiations remain the only viable path toward resolving issues.

He suggested that Fazl ur Rehman should be given a role in resolving the matter, proposing that he engage with both protesters and the Azad Kashmir government.

The PPP chairman also demanded local government elections across the country, calling for polls in Islamabad and a model local governance system. He said efforts would be made to hold local body elections in Gilgit-Baltistan within 90 days.

Bilawal said wherever the PPP is in power, a local government system exists, while accusing the Pakistan Muslim League (N) of resisting such systems in areas under its control. He urged the adoption of a local government model in Lahore similar to Karachi.

He further said that if the demands of Muttahida Qaumi Movement are not met, it should reconsider its position in the federal government. He added that this is not the time to focus on political differences and expressed hope that the prime minister succeeds in overcoming the country’s challenges.