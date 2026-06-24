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Unidentified attackers destroy girls primary school in Lower South Waziristan

Unidentified attackers destroy girls primary school in Lower South Waziristan
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Summary Unidentified attackers destroy girls primary school in Lower South Waziristan; police launch investigation amid rising attacks on schools.

LOWER SOUTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) - A government girls’ primary school was blown up with explosives by unidentified miscreants late Tuesday night in the Sara Ghowara area of Birmil tehsil, police said.

District Police Officer Muhammad Tahir Shah said the school building was completely destroyed in the blast, which took place during the night. He added that police have entered the incident in the daily log and launched a formal investigation, while no group has claimed responsibility so far.

Officials and local residents said attacks on educational institutions have seen a rise in Lower South Waziristan in recent months, with similar incidents reported earlier this year in Birmil tehsil.

Residents expressed concern over repeated targeting of schools, saying such incidents are harming children’s access to education, particularly girls in remote areas where schooling opportunities are already limited.

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