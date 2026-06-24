Admiral Naveed Ashraf reaffirms Pakistan Navy's resolve towards modernization, indigenization

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, and addressed the participants of the 55th PN Staff Course.

Chief of the Naval Staff underscored that future wars necessitate a reappraisal of traditional warfighting paradigms, coupled with the development of a technologically adept and intellectually robust workforce. He highlighted the evolving character of modern warfare and emerging maritime security challenges, emphasizing the need for adaptive strategies to address both conventional and non-conventional threats.

The Naval Chief reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s resolve towards modernization, indigenization, and jointness, urging participants to enhance their strategic acumen and operational foresight.

While dilating upon maritime challenges, the Admiral noted that the Indian Ocean Region remains fluid and contested, with shifting geopolitical dynamics and power rivalries impacting the regional security environment.

In his concluding remarks, the Chief of the Naval Staff felicitated the participants on the successful completion of the PN Staff Course and advised them to uphold professionalism, analytical rigor, and innovation in their future assignments.

