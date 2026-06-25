World recognises Pakistan's constructive role in US-Iran agreement: FO

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Foreign Office spokesperson said that the international community has acknowledged Pakistan’s constructive role in the United States-Iran agreement, adding that Pakistan remains ready to play a positive role for peace and stability in the region.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Pakistan on the invitation of the Prime Minister and held meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said the Iranian president’s visit further strengthened bilateral relations, while both sides reaffirmed commitment to deepening cooperation.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan, along with Qatar, acted as a mediator in the Iran-US talks held in Bern, Switzerland. He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir represented Pakistan in the process.

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He said several key issues were discussed during the negotiations, and technical teams from Pakistan and Qatar remain in contact with both Iran and the United States to ensure further progress.

Tahir Hussain Andrabi said three technical working groups have been formed for the next phase: one on nuclear issues, another on sanctions and frozen assets, and a third on Lebanon-related matters.

He added that Pakistan welcomes appreciation from multiple countries for its mediation role and emphasized that Pakistan’s media also showed responsible and professional coverage of the diplomatic process.

The spokesperson said Pakistan and Qatar will continue engagement with all parties, reaffirming that Pakistan will keep playing an active and constructive role for regional peace.

He also noted that a recent meeting of foreign ministers from Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye discussed the Islamabad MoU and Bern talks.

On another issue, he said Pakistani nationals have been taken hostage off the coast of Somalia, and Pakistan is in contact with Somali authorities for their safe recovery.