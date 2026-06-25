Pakistan, Iran agree to expand cooperation as Naqvi meets Iranian counterpart in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni in Islamabad, where both sides discussed Pakistan-Iran relations and the evolving regional situation following recent diplomatic developments, according to the interior ministry on Wednesday.

The ministry said the two leaders held detailed talks on bilateral ties and the latest regional situation following the US-Iran agreement reached after high-level discussions in Switzerland under the so-called “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East.

During the meeting, the Iranian interior minister thanked Naqvi for the warm welcome extended to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the delegation during their visit to Pakistan. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the recent de-escalation in regional tensions.

وفاقی وزیر داخلہ محسن نقوی سے ایرانی ہم منصب اسکندر مومنی کی ملاقات

پاک ایران تعلقات اور امن معاہدے کے بعد خطے کی تازہ ترین صورتحال پر تفصیلی گفتگو



ڈاکٹر اسکندر مو منی نےُایرانی صدر اور انکے وفد کا پاکستان آمد پر بھرپور خیر مقدم پر شکریہ ادا کیا pic.twitter.com/1kj7v1P3Oi — Ministry of Interior GoP (@MOIofficialGoP) June 24, 2026

Naqvi congratulated the Iranian minister on the joint statement issued after the US-Iran talks, stating that the outcome reflected sincere diplomatic efforts. He said Pakistan has always desired peace and stability globally and will continue efforts for lasting peace in the Middle East.

According to the statement, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in areas including security, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and immigration. Momeni also expressed his intention to visit Pakistan soon to further strengthen coordination between the two interior ministries.

He appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in facilitating dialogue and regional understanding. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier said Pakistan and Iran would act as an “iron wall” against forces attempting to destabilize peace, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called for a united Muslim front and a new regional security framework during his visit.