BISP audit uncovers Rs25bn irregularities, Rs510m paid to govt employees

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – An audit report of the Benazir Income Support Programme for fiscal year 2024-25 has revealed that more than 600,000 ineligible individuals received irregular payments worth billions of rupees due to weak profiling, system flaws and regulatory shortcomings.

The audit for 2025-26 identified serious weaknesses in the BISP Management Information System (BISP-MIS), particularly in spouse data profiling, highlighting financial irregularities exceeding Rs25 billion in 601,850 cases.

According to official audit documents, BISP disbursed Rs515.712 million under the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) programme to 12,078 government employees, pensioners and

their spouses during fiscal year 2024-25, despite a federal cabinet directive issued on December 24, 2019, clearly barring such individuals from receiving assistance.

The irregular payments included Rs25.20 million paid to 673 serving government employees in grades 1 to 16, while eight beneficiaries in grade 17 received Rs0.09 million.

BISP quarterly installment to be increased to Rs18,000 from next fiscal year



Payments made to spouses of serving employees were significantly higher, with 9,124 beneficiaries in grades 1 to 16 receiving Rs402.80 million, while 87 beneficiaries in grades 17 to 20 received Rs2.54 million.

Among pensioners, 218 beneficiaries in grades 1 to 16 received Rs7.41 million, while 22 pensioners in grades 17 to 18 were paid Rs0.70 million.

Additionally, spouses of pensioners were also among the recipients, with 1,847 beneficiaries in grades 1 to 16 receiving Rs74.16 million and 107 beneficiaries in grades 17 to 20 receiving Rs2.81 million.

The Departmental Accounts Committee has directed immediate blocking of all ineligible beneficiaries and ordered recovery of the irregularly disbursed funds.