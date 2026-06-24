President pays tribute to women for advancing diplomacy, dialogue, cooperation among nations

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on the ‘International Day of Women in Diplomacy,’ paid tribute to the women who had served with distinction in advancing dialogue, understanding and cooperation among nations.

“Their work has strengthened international engagement and supported the peaceful resolution of disputes in difficult and often uncertain circumstances,” the president said in a message on the observance of the day on June 24.

“Pakistan has a long record of women contributing to diplomacy and public life. Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan represented Pakistan abroad in its early years with dignity and distinction. Begum Shaista Ikramullah, a pioneering diplomat and parliamentarian, was among Pakistan’s earliest representatives at the United Nations who played an important role in advancing human rights and amplifying the voice of newly independent nations. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the first woman Prime Minister in the Muslim world, expanded Pakistan’s international engagement and strengthened its place in global forums,” the President Secretariat Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

Over time, the president said Pakistani women had served in senior positions across the foreign service, including as ambassadors, permanent representatives, foreign secretaries and heads of mission.

They had represented the country in bilateral relations, at the United Nations and in other multilateral institutions. Their contributions were visible across all areas of diplomacy. They helped advance Pakistan’s interests while keeping open channels of communication, particularly at moments when tensions between states were high and when careful negotiation was required, he observed.

In a period shaped by armed conflict, geopolitical tension, climate-related pressures, technological change and new security risks, their role remained central to steady and credible engagement, he said, adding the ultimate purpose of diplomacy was to create conditions for peace, progress and prosperity.

President Zardari further said “Advancing these objectives requires careful preparation, disciplined negotiation, close attention to detail and the ability to understand differing perspectives. Women diplomats have made important contributions in all these areas and continue to strengthen diplomatic institutions through their professionalism, skill and commitment to public service.”

He further reiterated that Pakistan remained committed to ensuring equal opportunity in public service. “Our Constitution guarantees equal rights and equal treatment under law, and we continue to support the full participation of women in national institutions, including foreign service.”

He noted increasing numbers of Pakistani women now served with distinction in diplomatic missions and international organisations, carrying responsibility in demanding environments and complex negotiations.

Recent diplomatic developments had again highlighted the value of sustained engagement and quiet diplomacy, he said, adding Pakistan’s facilitation of a memorandum of understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran reflected this approach, centred on dialogue and the avoidance of escalation.

President Zardari said Pakistani women diplomats, alongside their colleagues, had contributed to these efforts in various capacities and continued to play an important role in advancing Pakistan’s engagement at multilateral forums, including the United Nations.

“On this day, I extend appreciation to all women diplomats of Pakistan, past and present. Their service has strengthened Pakistan’s standing abroad and added substance to its diplomatic work. Their contribution remains part of an ongoing national effort to engage the world with seriousness, discipline and purpose,” he added.

