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KP Assembly approves over Rs 30bln supplementary demands for three departments

KP Assembly approves over Rs 30bln supplementary demands for three departments
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Summary The approval was granted during Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session held under the chairmanship of Speaker Babar Saleem Swati

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday approved supplementary demands for grants exceeding Rs30 billion for three key departments for the fiscal year 2026-27.

The approval was granted during a session held under the chairmanship of Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.

During the proceedings, Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam presented the supplementary demands for expenditures of the Provincial Assembly, the General Administration Department, and the Finance, Treasuries and Local Fund Audit Department.

Over Rs6.2 billion were approved for the Provincial Assembly, more than Rs14.78 billion for the General Administration Department, and over Rs14.73 billion for the Finance, Treasuries and Local Fund Audit Department.

Following the presentation, opposition members moved multiple cut motions, raising questions regarding departmental performance, expenditures, and administrative matters. A detailed discussion took place between government and opposition members on various issues.

The government later requested withdrawal of some cut motions, after which several were withdrawn, while others were put to a vote.

Due to the majority support of the treasury benches, all remaining cut motions were rejected.

After completion of the voting process, the Assembly approved the supplementary demands, enabling the concerned departments to utilize allocated funds for their administrative and operational expenditures during the upcoming fiscal year.
 

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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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