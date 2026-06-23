Pakistan honours Iran President with honorary fellowship in cardiac surgery

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian has been awarded an honorary fellowship in Cardiac Surgery by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP) during a ceremony held in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conferred the honorary fellowship upon Dr Pezeshkian in recognition of his contributions to public health, medical education, healthcare research and social services.

The ceremony was attended by senior Pakistani leadership, including PM Shehbaz and Chief od Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with other prominent officials and dignitaries.

براہِ راست:ایران کے صدر ڈاکٹرمسعود پزشکیان کواعزازی فیلوشپ دئے جانے کی تقریب https://t.co/HgOTSATxkT — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) June 23, 2026

The CPSP awarded the honorary fellowship in the field of cardiac surgery as a mark of appreciation for Dr Pezeshkian’s services and contributions to the medical sector.

Dr Pezeshkian, who has a background in medicine, was recognised for his role in promoting healthcare development, strengthening medical learning and supporting advancements in the field.

The honour reflects the importance of professional and academic ties between Pakistan and Iran, particularly in the healthcare sector.

The conferment of the fellowship aims to encourage stronger collaboration between medical institutions of both countries, including cooperation in medical education, research initiatives, faculty exchanges and the exchange of examiners.

The CPSP’s recognition is expected to further support links between Pakistani and Iranian healthcare institutions, creating opportunities for greater interaction among medical professionals and researchers.

The award ceremony took place during Dr Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Islamabad, where discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in various sectors.