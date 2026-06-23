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Iran's President Pezeshkian receives guard of honor at PM House during Pakistan visit

Iran's President Pezeshkian receives guard of honor at PM House during Pakistan visit
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Summary Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A formal reception ceremony was held at the Prime Minister House in honor of the visiting Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended a warm welcome to the Iranian President upon his arrival at the venue.

During the ceremony, a smartly turned-out contingent of the armed forces presented a guard of honor to the distinguished guest, which was subsequently reviewed by the Iranian President.

The national anthems of both Pakistan and Iran were played during the reception.

As part of the diplomatic protocol, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif introduced the members of his federal cabinet to President Pezeshkian, who in turn introduced the members of his high-level delegation to the Prime Minister.

Following the formal introductions, Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, accompanied by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, planted a sapling in the lawns of the Prime Minister House and offered a prayer.

The ceremony is being widely highlighted as a significant development, reflecting the pleasant and cordial relations shared between the two neighboring countries.

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Pakistan, Iran, Shehbaz Sharif, Masoud Pezeshkian, Prime Minister House, Guard of Honor, Islamabad, Diplomacy 

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