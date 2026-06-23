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Pak-Russia JWG discusses terrorism threat emanating from Afghanistan

Pak-Russia JWG discusses terrorism threat emanating from Afghanistan
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Summary Pakistan and Russia discussed terrorism threats from Afghanistan during a joint meeting in Islamabad, reviewing bilateral cooperation and regional security coordination.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan-Russia Joint Working Group to Counter International Terrorism, Tuesday, discussed the regional terrorist threat, with particular focus on terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and the risk it posed to the neighboring states and the broader regional security.

The 12th meeting of the JWG was held in Islamabad. Additional Secretary (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Khan Jamali and Russian Federation Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmitry Lyubinsky led the dialogue, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The delegations also reviewed the state of bilateral cooperation on counterterrorism and identified avenues for deepening engagement at regional and international forums especially the United Nations (UN) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

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