PM Shehbaz says US-Iran MoU could pave way for lasting agreement

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed optimism that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the United States and Iran ahead of their recent talks in Switzerland would pave the way for a long-term and sustainable agreement.

Addressing the National Assembly, the premier highlighted developments at the summit held in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, where delegations from the US and Iran engaged in extensive discussions. Pakistan and Qatar participated in the dialogue as mediators.

“Pakistan made every sincere effort to help bridge the gap between the two sides,” the prime minister said, noting that negotiations, which began on Sunday, continued late into the night and concluded after midnight on Monday.

PM said a ceasefire has been established between Iran and the United States, while technical-level discussions will continue over the next two months. Key issues under discussion include Iran's nuclear programme, ballistic missile capabilities, sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets.

He said Pakistan's diplomatic engagement had contributed to easing regional tensions and demonstrated the country's constructive role in promoting peace and stability.

"If the ongoing negotiations succeed, the memorandum of understanding could evolve into a permanent and long-lasting agreement within 60 days," he said.

The prime minister congratulated the nation, parliament and opposition parties, describing Pakistan's contribution to the negotiations as a major diplomatic achievement that had received international recognition.

Shehbaz also announced that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was expected to arrive in Pakistan later on Tuesday at Islamabad's invitation. The visit will include discussions on bilateral relations, economic cooperation, regional peace and other issues of mutual interest.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to maintaining strong and friendly relations with all neighbouring countries and supporting efforts aimed at regional stability and prosperity.