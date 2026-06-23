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Balochistan declares public holiday for Ashura

Balochistan declares public holiday for Ashura
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Summary Balochistan announces public holidays on 9th and 10th Muharram across the province, while federal govt also confirms nationwide Ashura holidays and security measures.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Balochistan government has announced a public holiday across the province on the occasion of Ashura, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an official notification, all government offices and provincial institutions will remain closed on the 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram. The holidays have been declared in view of religious reverence and to facilitate the public during the observance of Ashura.

Pakistan announces public holidays for Ashura

Officials said the decision aims to ensure smooth arrangements during the religious occasion and allow citizens to observe the holy days with ease and respect.

Meanwhile, the federal government had already announced public holidays across the country for Ashura. The Cabinet Division issued a notification confirming that public holidays will be observed on June 25 and 26 nationwide.

Earlier, authorities in the federal capital also imposed a ban on pillion riding during Ashura, while mobile network services are expected to remain operational.

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