Pakistan announces public holidays for Ashura

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Government of Pakistan has announced public holidays on 25 and 26 June on the occasion of Ashura following approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the holidays will be observed across the country on 9 and 10 Muharram 1448 Hijri, marking the religious occasion of Ashura.

The notification stated that the closure will apply to all federal government offices and institutions, while provincial governments will also take necessary steps in this regard.

Authorities further confirmed that special security arrangements will be put in place nationwide during the observance period. Law enforcement agencies are expected to ensure peace and order during processions and religious gatherings.