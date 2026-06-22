Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contacts Aleem Khan, offers political alliance in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, held a telephonic conversation with Aleem Khan, President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, regarding the formation of a government in Gilgit-Baltistan, according to party sources.

During the discussion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended an invitation to collaborate in forming a coalition government in the region, including arrangements for key constitutional offices and administrative positions.

Sources said detailed consultations were held on the election of the Chief Minister, Speaker, and other important offices in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Reports suggest that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari sought the support of Aleem Khan’s party for the selection of key officeholders, which was reportedly agreed upon in principle.

Aleem Khan described the conversation as cordial and positive, stating that his party would support the Pakistan Peoples Party in the election process for the Chief Minister, Speaker, and other constitutional positions. He added that his party would also play a constructive role in ensuring the success of agreed candidates with a strong majority.