Iranian president likely to visit Pakistan on Tuesday for key meetings

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is likely to arrive in Pakistan on an official visit tomorrow (Tuesday) to hold key meetings amid talks with the US.

He is expected to hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other top officials during the visit.

President Pezeshkian is expected to discuss bilateral ties, trade and other matters of mutual interest with Pakistani officials.

Earlier, a joint statement has been issued by Qatar and Pakistan regarding the conclusion of Lake Lucerne Summit, first high-level committee meeting with participation of the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It states that the first session of high level talks under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding have concluded in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with the participation of representatives from the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States of America, and the two mediating parties, the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Lake Lucerne Summit was conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress has been made including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks.

Building on the MoU, the parties have agreed to the establishment of a High Level Committee, which will provide political oversight on the mediation. Chief negotiators will report regularly to the High Level Committee and lead working groups focused on nuclear, sanctions, and a monitoring and dispute resolution group to ensure the effective implementation of the MoU, and on other matters.

The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks. In addition, a communication line between the parties has been formed for the period mentioned in paragraph 5 of the MoU to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Moreover, the parties agreed on the creation of a de-confliction cell, between the parties, the Lebanese Republic and facilitated by the Mediators, to ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon as per the MoU. Technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week at the Burgenstock resort on all issues.

The mediating parties will continue to do their utmost to ensure that the negotiations continue to be conducted in a constructive atmosphere with the aim of reaching a final deal.

