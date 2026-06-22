Justice Munib Akhtar takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Justice Munib Akhtar, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, has taken oath as the acting chief justice of Pakistan.

A formal yet simple oath-taking ceremony was held at the Supreme Court Branch Registry in Karachi, where Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui administered the oath to Justice Munib Akhtar.

Justice Munib Akhtar will perform the duties of the chief justice of Pakistan during the period CJP Yahya Afridi remains abroad.

Judges of the Supreme Court and the Federal Constitutional Court attended the ceremony.

The proceedings were conducted by the Supreme Court registrar, while senior officials and staff members were also present on the occasion.

