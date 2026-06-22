Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly to elect speaker, deputy and leader of the house today

GILGIT (Dunya News) – Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly will meet here on Monday at 3 p.m. to elect speaker, deputy speaker and leader of the house after 30 newly elected members were worn in on Sunday.

Assembly Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate administered the oath to the lawmakers and adjourned the session until today.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is set to form the next government in Gilgit-Baltistan after emerging as the largest party in the recently concluded assembly elections, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has agreed to support a coalition arrangement.

Political sources said the PPP and the PML-N have finalized an understanding similar to their power-sharing arrangement at the federal level, ensuring the coalition commands a comfortable majority in the assembly.

According to the election results, PPP secured 11 seats, making it the single largest party in the 33-member house. PML-N won six seats, while the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party secured four. PTI-backed independents and other parties also won representation in the assembly. However, notifications for the results of three constituencies have yet to be issued due to pending court proceedings.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has nominated Amjad Hussain as the party's candidate for the chief minister's office. Party leaders expressed confidence that the coalition would comfortably secure the required numbers once the process of allocating reserved seats is completed.

The assembly is expected to elect its speaker and deputy speaker before proceeding to the election of the leader of the house. The formation of the new government is likely to end weeks of political uncertainty following the polls.

Observers say the PPP-PML-N alliance reflects the broader cooperation between the two parties at the national level and is expected to provide stability to the region's political landscape.