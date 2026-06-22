Ishaq Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday paid his respects and offered prayers at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Madinah Munawarrah.

According to Pakistan Foreign Office, Ishaq Dar was received by high ranking officials of the Saudi government and Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia on arrival in Madinah.

Ishaq Dar reached Madinah on his way from Cairo to Islamabad after attending the R-4 Ministerial Meeting in Cairo. He is scheduled to depart for Pakistan today.

