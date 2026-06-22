Funeral prayers for MPA Naeem Kharal offered in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR (Dunya News) – The funeral prayer of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member of the Sindh Assembly, Naeem Kharal has been offered at Mumtaz Ground in Khairpur on Sunday night.

The funeral prayer was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Saeed Ghani, as well as other ministers and members of the Provincial Assembly.

Naeem Kharal passed away in Karachi on Sunday morning after a prolonged illness. He will be laid to rest in his ancestral village of Gambat. He served five terms as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of Naeem Kharal. Sindh government spokesperson said that Naeem Kharal was a committed, sincere and people-oriented political worker who remained steadfastly devoted to the vision and ideals of PPP throughout his political journey.

He said that the late MPA served the people of his constituency with dedication and worked tirelessly for their welfare, progress and uplift. His invaluable services to the Pakistan People’s Party, the Sindh Assembly and the people of Sindh will always be remembered with respect and gratitude, he added.

