337 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary

LAHORE (Web Desk) - A second group of 337 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan through the Wagah Border to participate in the annual death anniversary commemorations of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The pilgrims received a warm welcome from officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC).

The reception was attended by Chairman ETPB Qamar-ul-Zaman, Additional Secretary Shrines Nasir Mushtaq, PSGPC President Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Deputy Secretary Shrines Faraz Abbas, and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said that the Evacuee Trust Property Board had made excellent arrangements for the pilgrims’ accommodation, meals, and other facilities. He expressed satisfaction that a large number of young Sikhs were also participating in the pilgrimage, reflecting their strong connection with their religious heritage.

Chairman Qamar-ul-Zaman stated that Pakistan continues to take practical steps to promote religious tourism and interfaith harmony. He emphasized that Sikh pilgrims are being provided with a safe, peaceful, and welcoming environment throughout their stay. He further noted that the ETPB remains committed to the preservation, protection, and improvement of minority places of worship across the country.

According to Additional Secretary Shrines, Nasir Mushtaq, comprehensive arrangements have been made for the pilgrims, including security, transportation, accommodation, langar (community meals), medical assistance, mineral water, and other essential services. Rescue 1122 vehicles and ambulances have also been deployed alongside the convoy to ensure prompt response in case of any emergency.

Representatives of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee appreciated the hospitality and arrangements made by the Government of Pakistan. They thanked the authorities and acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in promoting religious freedom and interfaith harmony.

The main ceremony marking the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh will be held on June 29 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, where Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan and abroad are expected to participate.

