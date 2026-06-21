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Lahore rainfall brings relief from heat as weather turns pleasant

Lahore rainfall brings relief from heat as weather turns pleasant
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Summary Light to moderate showers were reported in areas including Jail Road, Qartaba Chowk, Mall Road and adjoining localities, with intermittent spells continuing across the city.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Rain in several parts of the provincial capital on Sunday brought much-needed relief from the heat and turned the weather pleasant.

Light to moderate showers were reported in areas including Jail Road, Qartaba Chowk, Mall Road and adjoining localities, with intermittent spells continuing across the city.

According to the Meteorological Department, the current temperature in Lahore was recorded at 33°C. The minimum temperature stood at 27°C, while the maximum is expected to rise to 39°C. The department has also forecast intermittent rainfall for today and tomorrow.

Weather readings showed wind speed at 6 km/h, while humidity levels increased to 45 percent.

Rainfall data showed 11.2 mm in Nishtar Town, 3.4 mm in Johar Town, 0.8 mm in Gulberg, 0.4 mm in Samanabad, and 0.2 mm each in Iqbal Town and Saggian.

The Met Office further said that intermittent rain may continue over the next 24 to 48 hours.
 

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