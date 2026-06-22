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DPM Dar confident US-Iran talks will lead to final agreement

DPM Dar confident US-Iran talks will lead to final agreement
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Summary He noted that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is having global repercussions and expressed hope that tensions in the region will ease.

CAIRO (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has stated that no one can doubt the good faith of either the United States or Iran in the ongoing negotiations.

He said that the issue of sanctions imposed on Iran will be discussed during talks with the United States, and expressed confidence that Washington and Tehran will ultimately reach a final agreement.

Speaking to Arab media, Dar said that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye have supported mediation efforts, adding that there is no reason to question the sincerity of either side in the negotiations.

He noted that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is having global repercussions and expressed hope that tensions in the region will ease.

Also Read: DPM Dar arrives in Cairo to attend regional FM's meeting

Dar also said that no disruption is expected in shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz over the next 60 days.

Meanwhile, according to a spokesperson, the R-4 Ministerial Meeting has commenced in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye are participating in the meeting.

During the session, participants will review the latest developments in the region and assess the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreed upon in Islamabad.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt continue to maintain close contact and consultations aimed at strengthening cooperation across various sectors.

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Iran-US-Israel war Ishaq Dar Pakistan

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