JD Vance praises Pakistan's role in Middle East peace efforts

BURGENSTOCK (Dunya News) US Vice President JD Vance has said that establishing peace in the Middle East remains a top priority for the United States, adding that Pakistan’s positive role in the peace process has been widely appreciated around the world.

In his remarks, Vance said Washington also seeks a constructive role from Iran in promoting regional stability and aims to make the best possible decisions for the future.

He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, describing the latter as an “outstanding military leader” who played an important role in supporting peace efforts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaking on the occasion, said the current situation presents a significant opportunity for global peace, noting that world leaders had gathered with a shared objective of promoting stability and harmony.

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He said peace negotiations became possible under the “visionary leadership” of US President Donald Trump, while also acknowledging Field Marshal Asim Munir’s key contribution to the success of the talks.

The prime minister expressed hope that collective efforts would help promote unity, peace, and stability across the world.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Prime Minister also praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, saying the peace process is only at its beginning stage.

He added that joint efforts for a better regional future are ongoing, and that the latest developments carry exceptional importance not only for the Middle East but for global peace and security.