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PM Shehbaz says US-Iran talks present key opportunity for global unity

PM Shehbaz says US-Iran talks present key opportunity for global unity
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Summary Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says US-Iran talks in Switzerland offer historic chance for global unity praising Donald Trump JD Vance and Pakistan’s role highlighted stressed

SWITZERLAND (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the ongoing US-Iran dialogue represents a significant opportunity for advancing global peace and unity, speaking during a session in Bürgenstock, Switzerland.

He noted that the discussions, held in a delicate international environment, could help open the door to more constructive engagement between Washington and Tehran. Sharif praised the diplomatic efforts of former US President Donald Trump, saying his leadership helped make the negotiations possible.

The prime minister also appreciated the role of US Vice President JD Vance, describing his participation as active and constructive in facilitating dialogue between the two sides.

Sharif further acknowledged Pakistan’s involvement in supporting diplomatic efforts, highlighting the contribution of Field Marshal Asim Munir in fostering engagement and maintaining regional stability.

Read also: JD Vance praises Pakistan's role in Middle East peace efforts

According to Sharif, the current moment is crucial for global cooperation, stressing that sustained dialogue could help reduce tensions and promote long-term peace.

US Vice President JD Vance, in his remarks, praised Pakistan’s leadership and described CDF Asim Munir as a “highly capable military commander,” while also noting the importance of Pakistan-US relations and ongoing security cooperation.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Prime Minister also praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, saying the peace process is only at its beginning stage.

He added that joint efforts for a better regional future are ongoing, and that the latest developments carry exceptional importance not only for the Middle East but for global peace and security.

 

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