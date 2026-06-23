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Swiss vice president praises Pakistan's mediation role during meeting with Shehbaz Sharif

Swiss vice president praises Pakistan's mediation role during meeting with Shehbaz Sharif
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Summary Swiss Vice President Ignazio Cassis praised Pakistan’s mediation efforts as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought deeper cooperation and investment ties.

BURGENSTOCK (Dunya News) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Swiss Vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Burgenstock on Sunday on the sidelines of technical-level talks between the United States and Iran, with both sides discussing regional peace and prospects for closer bilateral cooperation.
 
During the meeting, the Swiss foreign minister commended Pakistan’s effective mediation role in the negotiations that culminated in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and expressed a desire for continued cooperation and support in the next phases of the process.
 
Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked the Swiss government and voiced hope that the successful implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding would contribute not only to lasting peace in the region but also to global economic stability.
 
The premier welcomed Switzerland’s continued investment in Pakistan and expressed confidence that Swiss companies would further expand their presence in the country.
 
He also offered the services of Pakistan’s highly skilled professionals to help meet Switzerland’s requirements in the fields of information technology and cyber security.
 
The two sides exchanged views on opportunities to enhance cooperation in several areas of mutual interest, including pharmaceuticals, tourism, climate change and disaster risk reduction.
 
Prime Minister Shehbaz also invited Vice President Cassis to pay an official visit to Pakistan at a mutually convenient time.

 

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