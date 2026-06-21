Pakistan and Egypt agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation during Cairo meeting

CAIRO (AP) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty in Cairo on Sunday on the sidelines of the R4 meeting, with both sides agreeing to enhance cooperation across a range of sectors.

According to the Foreign Office, the two ministers reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in ties between Pakistan and Egypt.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in political, economic, defence, health and pharmaceutical sectors, as well as collaboration at multilateral forums.

They also agreed to reactivate existing bilateral mechanisms to promote closer cooperation and deepen engagement between the two countries.

During the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments, with particular focus on the situation in the Middle East.

Both leaders welcomed the recently concluded peace agreement and expressed hope that its effective implementation would contribute to lasting peace, stability and prosperity across the region.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to further deepen the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Egypt, reflecting both countries' desire to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.