PM Shehbaz highlights US-Iran peace efforts, hails Trump's role in regional de-escalation

BUERGENSTOCK (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has spoken to the media on the sidelines of the Lake Lucerne Summit between the United States and Iran in Switzerland.

He said Iran’s leadership — including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi — had handled the crisis “with dignity” and a clear intent to de-escalate tensions.

“I think they genuinely mean promoting peace in the region,” the prime minister said, adding that US President Donald Trump also appeared committed to peace. “He is a man of peace. He demonstrated that during the war between Pakistan and India, when both countries were very close to a nuclear flashpoint, and President Trump’s dynamic and courageous leadership helped save hundreds of millions of lives,” he said.

PAKISTAN TV EXCLUSIVE



Speaking exclusively to Head of Pakistan TV Adil Shahzeb in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Iran’s leadership for handling the ongoing crisis with restraint, dignity, and a genuine commitment to de-escalation. PM Shehbaz said… pic.twitter.com/DnU1B14cki — Pakistan TV (@PakTVGlobal) June 21, 2026

Responding to US Vice President JD Vance’s remarks expressing affection for Pakistan, PM Shehbaz described the renewed engagement between Islamabad and Washington as a positive development.

He thanked President Trump for supporting Pakistan in areas including economic cooperation and counterterrorism, saying the emerging relationship would lead to “very close coordination and cooperation” between the two countries.

