Dar holds wide ranging talks with FMs in Cairo on regional issues

CAIRO (Dunya News) - At the invitation of Foreign Minister of Egypt Badr Abdellaty, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar visited Cairo from 20–21 June 2026 and during the R4 ministerial meeting exchanged views with participating ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye on key regional and international issues.

He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue, cooperation, and collective efforts to address shared challenges.

Ishaq Dar, together with foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye made a joint call on Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt. During the meeting, Ishaq Dar conveyed warm greetings and best wishes of President, Prime Minister and Chief of Defence Forces of Pakistan to President El-Sisi and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its long standing, brotherly and multifaceted relations with Egypt.

Ishaq Dar also welcomed President El-Sisi’s acceptance of the Prime Minister’s invitation to visit Pakistan at an earliest convenient date.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Ishaq Dar held a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Arab Republic of Egypt Badr Abdellaty. The two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Egypt bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

They discussed ways to further enhance collaboration in trade, investment, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. The two leaders also agreed to re-inaugurate existing bilateral mechanisms to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and consultations at bilateral and multilateral levels and emphasized the importance of promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister thanked the Government of Egypt for its warm hospitality and the excellent arrangements made for the R4 Ministerial Meeting.

